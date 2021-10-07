Wokingham.Today

Reading arts venue to host book fair

by Laura Scardarella0
books
Picture: Pixabay

BOOK lovers can enjoy a day of browsing stalls at Reading’s Rising Sun Arts Centre next weekend.

The two-day event, called Bookface, will take place from 11am until 4pm on October 16 and 17.

The arts venue, on Silver Street, will display a range of artists’ work including handmade books, altered books, illustrators, printmakers, poetry, installations and more.

Refreshments will be served at the Yellow Teapot cafe bar with homemade cakes.

The event will also run online from now until October 17.

For more information, visit: risingsunartscentre.org

