Citizens Advice Wokingham launch outreach van

THIS WEEK, Citizens Advice Wokingham is launching its mobile office.

Advice on wheels will be delivered across the borough, in a bid to take the charity’s services directly into communities.

Since lockdown in March last year, the organisation has helped three in 50 adults across the borough.

The van will be unveiled on Friday in Twyford, by Theresa May, MP for Maidenhead and Warren Buckley, National Citizens Advice chair of trustees.

During the Second World War, some of the earliest work of Citizens Advice took place in a converted mobile horsebox.

Modernising this approach, the Wokingham branch has a specially designed Volkswagen crafter to take to the road.

It is sponsored by Wokingham.Today, as well as British Gas, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Hitachi Capital, Wokingham United Charities, David Brownlow Charitable Foundation, Bri-Stor systems, Clifton Ingram Solicitors and Hex Signs & Graphics.

Jake Morrison, chief executive of Citizens Advice Wokingham, said: “Before the pandemic, our team used to lug a pop-up gazebo across the borough, and while this increased our reach, it was challenging to sit and support people with their enquiries.

“This Mobile Advice Unit has a specially designed interior, with electricity, so that we can take our office out on wheels.

“This means that we can park up in any location across Wokingham Borough, and support people who want our help.”

He said this will include supermarkets, GP surgeries and town and village centres.

Mr Morrison said he hopes the van will help people facing hardship and deprivation, increase access to free, confidential advice, and work with other charities and services to help residents get the most effective support.

Partner organisations who will take to the road with Citizens Advice Wokingham include; AgeUK Berkshire, domestic abuse charity Kaleidoscopic UK, Homestart Wokingham, Involve, carers charity Tuvida, Wokingham Foodbank, Healthwatch Wokingham and learning disability charity CLASP.

Since the start of the pandemic, staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Wokingham have helped 8,527 people deal with more than 26,000 issues, helping people access more than £2.3 million that they’re entitled to, and written off just under £1 million of debt.

These issues range from access to essentials such as food and prescription collections during the first lockdown, to the increase in welfare benefits, housing, debt and employment issues.

The charity is concerned that a cut to the Universal Credit benefit this autumn as energy bills rise with the colder weather will see many struggle with their essential costs.

Mr Morrison said he fears a drop in income could be particularly difficult for new benefits claimants who may be unaware of the looming cut.

He hopes taking advice and information services on the road will mean that the charity can continue to reach even more people who may benefit from support.

He added: “I could not be more proud of the work that all of our volunteers and staff have put in since the start of the pandemic, ensuring that no one in our communities is left behind.

“Given the hand that we were dealt, we couldn’t have done any more than we have.

“We are even the 11th highest performing Citizens Advice service so far this year in the number of calls our team are answering.

“As we look to rebuild from Covid, and continue to push the government to invest in the benefits system, keeping the vital lifeline for people, we are doing what we can to support our communities.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have said this simple message — do not hesitate to reach out to us, there is no wrong reason to seek our help and guidance.

“We don’t want people to be struggling and second-guessing themselves about whether to ask for help.

“So while our phone lines are as busy now as the height of the pandemic in lockdowns last year, we’re taking this extra step to increase our outreach into our neighbourhoods.”

Anyone interested in volunteering and supporting the advice van can visit: www.citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk