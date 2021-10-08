Wokingham.Today

First Days Children’s Charity hosts hot air balloon trail this half term

by Jess Warren0
first days
The hot air balloon trail will be in Wokingham town centre this half term. Picture: Nicolae Baltatescu via Pixabay

A WOKINGHAM charity is running a Hot Air Balloon Trail during half term.

Thirty shops and businesses in Wokingham town centre will be displaying an image or model of a hot air balloon in their window from Sunday, October 23, to Sunday, October 31, in aid of First Days Children’s Charity.

The hot air balloons have been created by students and craft groups.

A map of all the locations will be available for a suggested minimum donation of £3 from Blue Orchid cafe, Brown Bag cafe, Wokingham Library and at First Days’ Molly Millars Lane site.

Profits will go towards distributing school uniforms, new baby essentials, travel items, toiletries, safety equipment, furniture, toys and books.

Residents must tick off all hot air balloons on the map and submit it back to where they bought it from to be in the prize draw.

Prizes include two sets of family tickets for Everyman Cinema, a month’s membership for Energié Fitness and vouchers from Blue Orchid, Brown Bag, COOK Wokingham, Beyond the Download, This Little Piggy and Authentic Barbers.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

