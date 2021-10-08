Reading Women v Aston Villa preview: Rock bottom Royals look to get off the mark

READING FC WOMEN are still seeking for their first points of the season when they host Aston Villa at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday.

The Royals have had a torrid start to their Women’s Super League campaign and have lost all four of their opening fixtures without scoring a goal.

The four consecutive defeats leaves them adrift at the bottom of the table.

Villa come into the contest at the weekend having made a decent start to the season.

Carla Ward’s team are currently in sixth position with two wins, a draw and a defeat from their first four games.

They went on an unbeaten run at the start of the campaign as they opened with a 2-1 win over Leicester City as former Royals player Remi Allen netted the winner to get them off to a perfect start.

They then earned a draw at West Ham as Allen again popped up with a goal, on this occasion in stoppage time to snatch a point for her side.

The Villans then picked up their first away win of the season as a solitary goal from Emily Gielnik was enough to see off Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, they were dealt their first defeat of the season last weekend as they lost 4-0 to Arsenal, who are currently on a four game winning streak at the top of the table.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Royals had victory stolen from them with virtually the last kick of the match as Diana Silva scored a late minute equaliser.

Meanwhile, the last time Villa visited the SCL, they were defeat 3-1 in September 2020 with goals from Amalie Eikeland, Lauren Bruton and Fara Williams.