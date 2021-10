A NEW COMEDY open mic night is coming to Reading next week, thanks to Mates Rates Comedy.

The club will host its Mates Rates Comedy Raw on Monday, October 11 at 7.30pm.

Taking place at The Outlook, on King’s Road, audiences will see five acts take to the mic to perform their own stand-up comedy set.

Early bird tickets cost £1.50, advanced tickets are £2 and tickets on the door cost £5.

For more details, visit: matesratescomedy.co.uk