Crowthorne Choral Society returns with special concert

CROWTHORNE Choral Society is back in action as it prepares for its upcoming concert this Autumn.

The group started its regular evening rehearsals again after almost two years of no performances.

Practice sessions take place in the Old Gym, at Wellington College, on Mondays at 8pm.

The society’s next concert will be on November 19, where it will perform alongside the Wellington College Choir, in the G.W Annenberg Centre of Performing Arts.

Conducted by director of music, Simon Williamson, performances will include John Rutter’s Requiem as well as some instrumental pieces.

And the group is on the hunt for new singers, particularly tenors and basses.

Everyone is welcome to attend any rehearsal to try it out.

For more details, log on to: crowthornechoral.org.uk