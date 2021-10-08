Former Yeldall Manor resident launches business after charity’s ‘life changing’ support

AN ADDICTION charity in Hare Hatch has received a helping hand from a former resident who launched his own business after staying at its centre.

Yeldall Manor, which supports men with drug and alcohol addictions, recently employed James Wilde to clean up leftover covid tape on site.

Mr Wilde, who is the owner of Immaculate Cleaners, was a resident at the addiction centre a few years ago.

He launched his own business in April after the charity helped him turn his life around, and said returning to Yeldall Manor as a worker was “a blessing”.

“Not only did I have a chance to help Yeldall with their carpets, but I got the chance to sit with the new residents they have now,” Mr Wilde said.

“While being attentive to some people sharing their testimonies and encouraging them in their own personal journey, I felt encouraged too.”

Mr Wilde founded Immaculate Cleaners, which specialises in deep cleaning the inside and outside of buildings in and around Reading, when he struggled to find a job after leaving Yeldall Manor.

He said his stay at the centre had inspired him to turn his negative experiences into something positive.

“I felt very limited in seeking employment and had experienced a lot of knocks back,” Mr Wilde explained.

“It was likely due to my past but Yeldall Manor and Door of Hope, which supported my move forwards, continuously helped me.

“After many struggles, I decided to plan my own business with no limitations.”

He said he was happy to support the addiction service because it changed his life, and has given him a chance to “live a life worth living”.

“I saw [Yeldall Manor] through a different lens now I have been on the other side of the programme and wanted to listen to, care for and encourage those who I spoke with,” he added.

Looking forward, Mr Wilde wants to continue growing his business and plans to launch a window cleaning franchise and professional car valeting service.

“I really thought about how I could apply my recovery to helping others and being able to give back using this business,” he said.

“So one of the goals I have for Immaculate Cleaners is providing opportunities for others to join a team, learn and gain experience.”

To find out more about Immaculate Cleaners, visit: www.immaculatecleaners.co.uk