A WOKINGHAM organisation is having a Christmas Fair next month.

Wade is opening its doors on Saturday, November 27, from 11am to 2pm.The event will include stalls selling Christmas gifts, as well as tombolas and raffles.

Entry costs £1 for adults. Children go free.

All proceeds will go to the day-care centre, on Reading Road.

Visitors can park for free at the Masonic Hall, opposite the venue.