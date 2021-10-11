Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Harvest Moon

by Guest contributor0
A harvest moon Picture: Pixabay

I love Autumn and I love a Harvest Moon. New beginnings

I close my eyes and contemplate

under the warm glow of harvest moon,

fiery red power with a shimmer of magic

ushers in the promise of golden autumn

and we say goodbye to fading summer sun

we say goodbye to mistakes that linger

we say goodbye to past darkness

that full, burnished moon plays a new tune

of redemption, of beginnings, a rebirth.

Take a deep breath, breathe in the energy

of a new path, a new time, another chance

as we say goodbye to all that binds and stifles

we say goodbye to those no longer lit by love

and we welcome and embrace the courage

and newness of the harvest moon

beckoning us to move on and begin again.

by Tina Cathleen MacNaughton

Picture: David Mark from Pixabay

We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

CORONAVIRUS: UK records highest daily number of deaths, as rates continue to soar

Phil Creighton

Home Office approves Thames Valley Police request to fund 140 new tasers

John Wakefield

It’s closing: Wokingham town centre car park shuts for good next week

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.