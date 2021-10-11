POETRY CORNER: Harvest Moon

I love Autumn and I love a Harvest Moon. New beginnings

I close my eyes and contemplate

under the warm glow of harvest moon,

fiery red power with a shimmer of magic

ushers in the promise of golden autumn

and we say goodbye to fading summer sun

we say goodbye to mistakes that linger

we say goodbye to past darkness

that full, burnished moon plays a new tune

of redemption, of beginnings, a rebirth.

Take a deep breath, breathe in the energy

of a new path, a new time, another chance

as we say goodbye to all that binds and stifles

we say goodbye to those no longer lit by love

and we welcome and embrace the courage

and newness of the harvest moon

beckoning us to move on and begin again.

by Tina Cathleen MacNaughton

Picture: David Mark from Pixabay

