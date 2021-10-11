POETRY CORNER: Harvest Moon

I love Autumn and I love a Harvest Moon. New beginnings
I close my eyes and contemplate
under the warm glow of harvest moon,
fiery red power with a shimmer of magic
ushers in the promise of golden autumn
and we say goodbye to fading summer sun
we say goodbye to mistakes that linger
we say goodbye to past darkness
that full, burnished moon plays a new tune
of redemption, of beginnings, a rebirth.
Take a deep breath, breathe in the energy
of a new path, a new time, another chance
as we say goodbye to all that binds and stifles
we say goodbye to those no longer lit by love
and we welcome and embrace the courage
and newness of the harvest moon
beckoning us to move on and begin again.
by Tina Cathleen MacNaughton
Picture: David Mark from Pixabay
