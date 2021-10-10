Red Fox Theatre sails into Norden Farm next week

A THEATRE company will be sailing into Norden Farm next week.

The arts centre, in Maidenhead, will see Red Fox Theatre present its show, Catch of the Day on Friday, October 15.

Set in Ireland 1966, an ordinary skipper sails into the sleepy town of Dingle with a very

unusual catch.

The series of events include the head of the Irish government, a publican who happens to be an

amateur marine biologist, a magical dolphin, the actual Queen of England, and a whole

bunch of really confused nuns.

Based in a West of Ireland pub, audiences can expect a craic-ing night out featuring a mix of live music, comedy and theatre.

Catch of the Day was shortlisted for Best Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe and has

achieved sell-out shows in London.

The performance starts at 8pm and tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions.

For more information, or to book, call the box office on 01628 788997, or log on to: nordenfarm.org