Five firms join Earley business park

by Charlotte King0
Unit 21, which has been let to Hutchinson Stop Choc

AN EARLEY business park has welcomed a whole host of companies to its grounds.

Suttons Business Park now includes Thermal Management Solutions, Hutchinson Stop Choc, Automotive Parks Distribution, BCB Service Solutions and Henley Raw Dog Food.

Neil Seager, partner at Haslams Chartered Surveyors, said: “We are very pleased to have secured the new tenants to the park.

“The flurry of deals confirms Suttons as one of the Thames Valley’s best for industrial and warehouse occupiers.”

He said with more lettings on the way, the park will be “almost 100% occupied” in a few months.

Haslams acted for Aberdeen Standard Investments, who owns the business park.

