CELEBRATE 60 years of music in Twyford later this month.

Twyford Singers is marking its 60th anniversary with a concert at St Mary’s Church in the village on Saturday, October 16.

The group, which consists of approximately 45 members, will sing selected choruses from Handel’s Messiah with a full orchestra.

Tickets cost £25.

For more information, contact twyfordsingers@outlook.com