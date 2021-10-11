First Days hosts winter coat event in Woodley

A BOROUGH charity is keeping families warm this winter.

First Days Children’s Charity is holding a winter coat event on Wednesday, October 20.

It will run from 1pm to 4pm in Woodley Town Centre.

“We will be handing out coats for children and teens,” a charity spokesperson said.

Families can bring along any coats their children have outgrown, or drop them into the orange donation bin at Woodford Park Leisure Centre.

Coats must be clean and in good condition.

For more information, call: 0118 9219 338