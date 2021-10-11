Wokingham.Today

First Days hosts winter coat event in Woodley

by Jess Warren0
First Days Children's Charity has a winter coat event later this month. Picture: Steve Buissinne via Pixabay

A BOROUGH charity is keeping families warm this winter.

First Days Children’s Charity is holding a winter coat event on Wednesday, October 20.

It will run from 1pm to 4pm in Woodley Town Centre.

“We will be handing out coats for children and teens,” a charity spokesperson said.

Families can bring along any coats their children have outgrown, or drop them into the orange donation bin at Woodford Park Leisure Centre.

Coats must be clean and in good condition.

For more information, call: 0118 9219 338

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

