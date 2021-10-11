Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Lions Club pub quiz goes live later this month

People arriving at the Wokingham Cricket Club for the last live pub quiz in 2018. Picture: Wokingham Lions Club

AN ONLINE pub quiz launched in lockdown is going live later this month.The Great Woky Pub Quiz, run by Wokingham Lions Club, will be held in-person on Friday, October 22.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at Wokingham Cricket Club.

Lion, Ian Grange, who ran the online pub quizzes during lockdown, will be asking the questions.

He said: “There will be prizes for the winners, plus a raffle. We are looking for donations for raffle prizes, so please contact us if a local company would like to donate a service or product.”

He said the night promises to be a fun evening, with a chance to help causes in the community. Proceeds will go to charity.

Quiz teams are limited to eight people, attendees can come with their own team or join another on the night.

Tickets cost £14.15 and include dinner by Bears Burgers and Chicken, which operates out of the Cricket Club’s kitchen.

There’s a choice of beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers and chips.

Dietary requirements can be catered for, with advance notice.

For more information, or to book a ticket, visit: www.trybooking.co.uk/BHCN

