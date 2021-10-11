Wokingham shoppers urged to volunteer for Tesco food collection next month

WOKINGHAM shoppers are being urged to join an army of volunteers this Christmas.

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.

The collection will take place across the country, including in the Finchampstead Road store from Thursday, November 18, to Saturday, November 20.

Tesco will top-up the collection with a 20% cash donation to help the two charities.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare said volunteer presence during the collection has a big impact on the amount of food donated.

He encouraged people to get involved and warned that charities would be under extra pressure this winter.

“With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead-up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas,” he said.

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said people could make a real difference to their foodbank by volunteering at the store.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis,” she said. “We know that in Wokingham many people will be forced to use a food bank over the festive period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this November by volunteering could make all the difference to your food bank during this busy period.

“You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or you could donate food to your local Tesco’s donation point.”

The Tesco Food Collection is the biggest of its kind in the UK.

To date, Tesco customers has donated more than 40 million meals during the in-store collections to support their work.

To volunteer for the collection, visit: fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection or www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection