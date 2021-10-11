Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Borough Council starts work on new play area in Cantley Park

by Jess Warren0
Groundbreaking work has started at Cantley Park. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

WORK has started on a new play area in Cantley Park.

New equipment will replace the existing park close to the tennis courts, on the site.

It has been designed to encourage all children and families to play together, with inclusive play zones, the council said.

The project started by installing power for the new Yalp interactive equipment.

The interactive features are designed to make playing outside as addictive as gaming, but without the screen time.

They include an interactive DJ booth, dance arch and games wall.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Cantley Park has undergone so many exciting improvements in the last year and the new destination play area will be a great addition.

“The project team have created an amazing play area design with a focus on inclusivity for all children – there really is something for everyone.”

The play area is due to be finished by the end of the year.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Lower Earley library reopening paused as council redeploys staff to manage second wave

Jess Warren

Thieves raid Twyford cars

Gemma Davidson

VIDEO: Chief Constable says Police remain resilient with new measures

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.