Wokingham Borough Council starts work on new play area in Cantley Park

WORK has started on a new play area in Cantley Park.

New equipment will replace the existing park close to the tennis courts, on the site.

It has been designed to encourage all children and families to play together, with inclusive play zones, the council said.

The project started by installing power for the new Yalp interactive equipment.

The interactive features are designed to make playing outside as addictive as gaming, but without the screen time.

They include an interactive DJ booth, dance arch and games wall.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Cantley Park has undergone so many exciting improvements in the last year and the new destination play area will be a great addition.

“The project team have created an amazing play area design with a focus on inclusivity for all children – there really is something for everyone.”

The play area is due to be finished by the end of the year.