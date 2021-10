FIREWORKS will be lighting up Lower Earley next month.

The Woodley and Earley Lions Club is organising a charity firework display on Saturday, November 6.

The event will be held at Laurel Park, with gates opening at 5.30pm for a 7pm firework display.

Club member Kim Oakley said the Lions are exited to host the event, after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, and £5 for children.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit:www.pta-events.co.uk