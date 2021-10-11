Wokingham.Today

Shinfield Players musicals review night

by Laura Scardarella0
Shinfield Players Music Box

SHINFIELD Players will presents a musicals review night Music Box later this month.

The theatre company, on Whitley Wood Lane, will give its opinions in Gogglebox-style on some of the most popular musical theatre songs.

Audiences can enjoy watching cast members present 24 songs from 24 different musicals on the night.

Performances take place from Friday, October 22 until Saturday, October 30.

There will be a special charity show to raise funds for Shinfield Players charity of the season on October 26.

And a socially-distanced show will be on Thursday, October 28.

Tickets cost £14 for adults, £13 for concessions and £7 for children.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 9758880, or log on to shinfieldplayers.org.uk

