Wellington College goes international

A NEW SCHOOL is set to open in India in two years time, thanks to Crowthorne-based Wellington College.

The school, on Duke’s Ride, has teamed up with the Unison Group to establish Wellington College schools in India.

The first school in Pune, Maharashtra, will open in 2023.

It will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages two to 18 following the English National Curiculum.

Further schools are planned, including a full boarding school.

James Dahl, master at Wellington College, said he is “utterly thrilled” that Wellington College is partnering with Unison in India.

“From our very first meetings, it was clear that the values and educational philosophy of both organisations were aligned and it has been a joy to work together,” he said.

Pune is such a dynamic city and we can think of no better location for us to continue our mission of pioneering education.”