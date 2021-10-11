Adda Hut’s authenticity should make us Curry King, say owners

THE OWNERS of Woodley’s newest Indian restaurant are hoping they will be crowned Wokingham’s curry kings.

Last month, Wokingham.Today asked for readers’ help to find the tastiest curry house across Wokingham borough.

Sirsendu Sen, is one Adda Hut’s co-founders. Since opening in July, he said they have had a really good response from the residents of Woodley.

“I would say 80% to 90% of visitors are repeat customers,” he said. “Some people even came from as far as Birmingham via word of mouth.”

The Crockhamwell Road restaurant specialises in Kolkata street food, which gives it a unique edge, Mr Sen said.

Dishes include croquettes, fish fries, pakoras, along with a range of fish, meat and vegetable items.

It also has a grand buffet on a Sunday, which is proving popular.

“People are calling up on the Friday to ask which dishes will feature, and requesting some of their favourites,” he said. “We’re really overwhelmed with the response.”

He said the menu steps away from Anglo-Indian curries, offering a range of Bengali dishes, with mild but flavourful ingredients.

“Our focus has always been on food quality,” he explained. “The mix of spices we use, you will not find anywhere else locally. It is the true Indian taste, not altered for any palette, but offered as it is.

“Across the south of England, I don’t think you will find any others offering this level of authenticity.”

He hopes this will be help the business reach top place in the competition.

Mr Sen thanked the town for nominating Adda Hut for Wokingham’s curry king.

“All I can say is a very big thank you to everyone,” he said. “The support has been amazing, we are really happy to have the support of Woodley.”

Adda Hut is open for lunchtime takeaways from noon to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and dine-in or takeaway dinners from 6pm to 10pm.

It has a grand buffet on Sundays noon to 3pm.

