Council launches consultation on Twyford tower

THERE’S still time for residents to have their say on a new development in Twyford.

Last month, Wokingham Borough Council launched a consultation on a 20 metre tower near Stanlake Park.

Proposed by EE, the lattice tower will be build in land off Waltham Road if approved.

It would support six antenna and four dishes, and would be built with radio equipment cabinets within a fenced compound.

The consultation began on Tuesday, September 28 and will end on Tuesday, October 19.

For more information, visit wokingham.gov.uk and search for planning application number 213193.