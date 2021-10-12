Wokingham Theatre goes back in time to perform a classic historic play

WOKINGHAM Theatre will present Howard Brenton’s play, Anne Boleyn, later this month.

Rummaging through the Queen Elizabeth;s possessions, King James I finds evidence that Anne Boleyn was a religious conspirator.

A celebration of an English heroine, Anne Boleyn dramatises the life and legacy of Henry VIII’s second wife, who helped change the course of the nation’s history.

Performances will run from Thursday, October 21 until Thursday, October 28.

Tickets cost £14.

For more information, log on to: wokinghamtheatre.org.uk