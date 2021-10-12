RABBLE Theatre brings Reading’s memories to life in upcoming production

AFTER its recent play, The Last Abbot of Reading, RABBLE Theatre is back with its next production, Who Killed Alfred Oliver?

The Reading-based theatre company will present the show at the Reading Minster of St Mary the Virgin, on Chain Street, from November 4 until November 20.

Written by Beth Flintoff, the story tells a more recent, mysterious tale of tobacconist Alfred Oliver’s unsolved murder on Cross Street, Reading, in 1929.

The family of Mrs Oliver, who still live locally, contacted the theatre company to share their great Aunt’s memories.

And Helen Wearing of Cream Design, contacted RABBLE to say her business is in the same building where Mr Oliver was murdered, next to Marks and Spencer today.

Originally created in 2020 as a co-production between RABBLE and BBC Radio Berkshire, the play was listened to by 30,000 people across Berkshire.

Directed by Gareth Taylor, whose credits include The Barbican and Southwark Playhouse, will bring a fast-paced whodunnit spin on the play.

And BFI Future Film winner Chris Mitchell will step into the musical composition and sound design role for the run.

Dani Davies, RABBLE’s executive director said “This is a 100% #MadeInRdg production, which is fantastic and we are delighted to be producing a play that has absolutely nothing to do with contagious viruses.”

Tickets range from £5 to £25, with discounts available.

Saturday matinee performances will take place at 2pm, and evening shows will start at 7pm.

For more information, or to book tickets, log on to: rabbletheatre.com