Roasted Squash & Chimichurri

Serves 4 as a side

Stunning varieties of squash are being harvested now heralding the arrival of autumn.

Although beautiful enough just to look at, they are so delicious and versatile in the eating; silky in a soup, mashed into risotto or chunks in a spicy curry.

The trick is to find the right squash for the job.

Here they are roasted with skin – so look out for varieties which hold their shape well and have a thinner skin such as delicata, acorn, festival or smaller butternut squashes.

Better still, mix and match.

Ingredients

1-2 squash, skin on, seeds removed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

Pinch salt

For the chimichurri

30g fresh parsley, very finely chopped

30g fresh oregano, very finely chopped

1 garlic clove, very finely grated

100ml extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp vinegar, wine or cider

Salt

Method

1. Preheat the oven and a tray to 185°C

2. Cut the squash into wedges and coat in 1 tbsp oil, cumin and salt

3. Spread in a single layer onto the preheated tray and roast for 40-55 minutes, or until soft and slightly crisp at the edges

4. Meanwhile make the chimichurri by mixing the ingredients together

5. Drizzle it over the roasted squash and serve hot or at room temperature

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk