Farley Hill Primary School needs more road safety measures says Arborfield parent

WALKING to the new Farley Hill school is dangerous without traffic calming measures.

That’s the view of one parent, whose daughter started at the Baston Road school this term.

Joanne Peters, whose name has been changed, said she is frustrated a permanent toucan crossing was not created before the term began.

Instead, there is a temporary traffic light crossing for pupils to use.

But the council said it was not its responsibility to create the crossing, but that of developer, Crest Nicholson.

She believes the school should be surrounded by further safety precautions, including school children crossing signage, street markings and a 20mph zone.

Ms Peters reached out to the borough council about her concerns in March, before her daughter was granted a place at the school.

“I was concerned more generally about the route,” she explained.

Despite being promised updates in April, Ms Peters said she has been left in the dark by the council’s highways team.

She was told a permanent toucan crossing would be built when there was enough demand but believes the start of the autumn term will bring many pupils on foot.

“There’s nothing to say there’s a school here — no signs for children crossing,” she said.

She believes the borough council has a duty of care to pupils attending the new site.

“They’re happy to take our council tax, and the community funds from developers, but what about safety?” she said.“This is what we pay our council tax for.

“How can the council see an entire school built, and ignore the road safety of young children and their families? All other primaries have signage to ensure traffic is slowed around the area.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport said: “The main developer for Arborfield Green, Crest Nicholson, is responsible for putting in a toucan crossing, and we are working with them to ensure they do so.”

She said Crest Nicholson installed a temporary crossing, which is an “acceptable alternative” in the interim.

The councillor said her team has checked the average speed of traffic on Biggs Lane, and said it is below 30mph in the school peak times.

“Bearing these issues in mind, the crossing arrangements are safe with the measures currently in place – although we will certainly ensure Crest do provide the toucan crossing as the permanent arrangement,” she said.

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson said: