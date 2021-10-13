Wokingham.Today

Reading lawyer calls for more inclusive industry

by Charlotte King0
Kim Milan said she faced prejudice throughout her career journey

A THAMES Valley law firm has expanded its team.

Boyes Turner has appointed Kim Milan as its new senior partner.

Ms Milan, who has worked at the firm for 22 years, also leads its personal injury team.

“It is an honour to become Boyes Turner’s Senior Partner at such an exciting time for the firm,” she said.

“The pandemic has shown us how special the culture at Boyes Turner is.

“Everyone has rallied around to help each other and our clients [and] the future is bright for the firm.”

The new senior partner is now using her appointment to call for law firms to be more inclusive.

She said as somebody from a working class background, she has battled prejudice throughout her career journey.

“I have been lucky enough to have had a fantastic support network of family, friends, teachers and colleagues but it shouldn’t be down to luck, it should be equal opportunity for all,” Ms Milan added.

“Businesses that ensure they are opening vacancies up to people from different backgrounds will reap the rewards, as diversity brings with it new ideas and innovation.”

