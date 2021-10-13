Wokingham’s carers sent NHS survey to share experiences

CARERS across the borough have been invited to share their experiences.

The 2021-22 survey of adult carers in England is being carried out locally by the borough council on behalf of NHS Digital.

It asks carers their thoughts on the services they and the person they care for receive, as well as questions about quality of life.

There are more than 700 known carers in the borough, providing unpaid support to family members or friends.

A random sample of these people will be sent the survey via the post later this month, and responses must be returned by Tuesday, November 30.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at the council, said carers play a valuable role in our community.

“Informal carers are so very important to adult social care and it’s really important we seek their views on services and how we can support them,” he said.

“The more people who take part, the more useful the results will be to help us assess and improve our services for carers.”