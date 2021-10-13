History of Woodley for sale in book form

RESIDENTS can learn some more about their area, with help from a new book.

A History of Woodley explores the town’s past, having grown from a clearing in the woods to a town.

Topics include urban development, street names, shops, pubs and accounts from the residents of the town during the Second World War and VE Day.

The book was researched and written by members of Woodley and District U3A, Reading U3A and Wokingham U3A.

Copies can be bought for £10, in cash.

It is available at Woodley Town Council offices, Woodley News in Crockhamwell Road and Fourbears bookshop in Caversham.