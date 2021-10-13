Wokingham.Today

History of Woodley for sale in book form

by Jess Warren0
Woodford Park, Woodley

RESIDENTS can learn some more about their area, with help from a new book.

A History of Woodley explores the town’s past, having grown from a clearing in the woods to a town.

Topics include urban development, street names, shops, pubs and accounts from the residents of the town during the Second World War and VE Day.

The book was researched and written by members of Woodley and District U3A, Reading U3A and Wokingham U3A.

Copies can be bought for £10, in cash.

It is available at Woodley Town Council offices, Woodley News in Crockhamwell Road and Fourbears bookshop in Caversham.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Schools invited to sign up for an eco-flag

Staff Writer

Wokingham Library to host talk on ethical farming on Monday

Phil Creighton

Paice: Jersey defeats were “wake-up call” London Irish needed

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.