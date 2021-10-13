NSPCC calls on Wokingham residents to form volunteer fundraising groups

THE NSPCC is looking for people who want to make a difference to form volunteer fundraising groups in Wokingham.

Ramblers, exercise enthusiasts, artists and anyone with a passion for putting on events and activities is welcome to join.

Freya Hollingsworth, community fundraising manager for Thames Valley, said there is an unprecedented number of children and young people suffering from abuse, neglect, online grooming and bullying.

"Although figures from police forces and our own statistics have revealed some of the reality there are still children suffering in hidden corners," she said. "It's time for us to work together and rebuild our society so it's better for our children.

“With your help, we can combat child abuse and create a better and safer world for the next generation – because no child should be left to cope alone.”

For more information, visit: join-us.nspcc.org.uk