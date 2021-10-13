Wokingham.Today

Twyford group to host Harry Potter-themed fireworks night

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Elisha Terada from Unsplash

A COMMUNITY group is organising bonfire night with a twist this year.

Twyford and District Round Table will host a Harry Potter-themed bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, October 30.

The event, in King George V Recreation Ground, will raise money for Wokingham borough charities.

It will include a funfair, gourmet barbecue, a licensed bar and a range of stalls.

The gates will open from 6:30pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for seniors and youths (aged between 12 and 16), and £1 for under 12s when booked online.

On the day, prices will increase to £7 for adults and £4 for seniors and youths.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/TwyfordDistrictRoundTable

