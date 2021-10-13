A magical adventure comes to Bracknell’s South Hill Park

AN AERIAL theatre show is making its way to South Hill Park later this month,

Family-friendly production, Tarzanna, will be performed at the arts venue’s Wilde Theatre on October 26.

Anna doesn’t like the bugs in her garden, she likes to keep things clean and tidy.

But her world is turned upside down when she is magically transported to a rainforest world.

Performances will take place at 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for members and concessions.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk