Wokingham.Today

A magical adventure comes to Bracknell’s South Hill Park

by Laura Scardarella0
Picture: Pixabay

AN AERIAL theatre show is making its way to South Hill Park later this month,

Family-friendly production, Tarzanna, will be performed at the arts venue’s Wilde Theatre on October 26.

Anna doesn’t like the bugs in her garden, she likes to keep things clean and tidy.

But her world is turned upside down when she is magically transported to a rainforest world.

Performances will take place at 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for members and concessions.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Youngsters in for a treat with half-term concertini

Phil Creighton

Art on display this weekend for Whiteknights Studio Trail

Charlotte King

Wokingham Living Advent Calendar Day 19: Kaanaanmaa

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.