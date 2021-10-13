Earley councillor calls for new consultation for Swallows Meadow

AN EARLEY councillor is calling for a new public consultation on the Swallows Meadow plan.

It includes 43 homes and a Lidl, and the developer has recently submitted many new planning documents, with a number of revisions to the scheme.

Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh, Liberal Democrat councillor for Hawkedon said he thinks this is cause for another round of public consultation, as some people may change their mind on the plans, once looking at the revisions.

He said there was a “very high” level of public interest in the development, which Wokingham.Today has followed, since the first trees were chopped in Swallows Meadow last November.

“It’s only right and proper that all the stakeholders can look at the revisions and make their comments,” he said.

The councillor has called on the borough council to launch a second round of consultation.

“I don’t know how people will view these revisions,” he said. “They may be seen positively by some who were previously opposed to the plans.”

Cllr Mickleburgh said some of the applicant’s cover letter concerned him.

“They say there is no public right of way on the land, but there is an application nearing its final stages for one,” he said.

In February this year, ward councillors applied for a public right of way across the site, using historic evidence of its use.

“I believe the photographic evidence was quite significant,” he said. “If granted, the applicant would have to redesign or apply for a right of way diversion and the whole process starts again.”

The councillor said a second consultation would resolve the applicant’s concern that some objectors opinions may have been swayed by others.

However he disputed this, and said residents were not given a “template” on how to oppose, but a digital booklet that included links to planning law.

Created by Cllr Mickleburgh, he said he was very careful not to suggest residents should argue in favour or against, but that they should back up their comments with references to planning law.

A spokesperson for Lower Earley Properties Ltd said the amendments were in response to comments received from statutory consultees.

“This is a normal part of the planning process,” they said. “The council will now consider this information as they look to determine the application in the coming months.”