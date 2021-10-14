Police launch speedcheck on 30mph road where cars do 70mph

Police swooped with their speed measuring laser gun on a residential road where cars have been hurtling past at more than 70mph.

The checks in Hinton Road, Hurst, last week resulted in five drivers being issued with penalty notices, said the village parish council chairman, Wayne Smith.

The limit on the area targeted is 30mph.

Councillor Smith said speeding traffic was the number one issue that residents complained to him about.

Hurst Parish Council has its own speed measuring device which had been in action before the police visit.

“The figures from our device were very high, some cars doing over 70mph in this road,” said Cllr Smith.

The average speed was well above the limit, 38.8mph.

He passed the speeds recorded to the police.

Those figures triggered the level at which the police can take their own laser gun speed device to an area.

The parish council’s device has now moved to Lodge Road, Hurst.

Hurst and Twyford neighbourhood officer PC Adam Young said: “We used our laser gun speed indicator device in other roads (in the area), School Road, on Hurst Road coming from Twyford and Wokingham Road.

“We did it for just 30 minutes in each location and got over five speeding vehicles each time.

“Residents feel speeds are increasing.”