Wokingham.Today

Police launch speedcheck on 30mph road where cars do 70mph

by Sue Corcoran0
police speedcheck
Hurst Parish Council chairman Wayne Smith, Twyford and Hurst neighbourhood police officer PC Adam Young and PC Darren Stone

Police swooped with their speed measuring laser gun on a residential road where cars have been hurtling past at more than 70mph.

The checks in Hinton Road, Hurst, last week resulted in five drivers being issued with penalty notices, said the village parish council chairman, Wayne Smith.

The limit on the area targeted is 30mph.

Councillor Smith said speeding traffic was the number one issue that residents complained to him about.

Hurst Parish Council has its own speed measuring device which had been in action before the police visit.

“The figures from our device were very high, some cars doing over 70mph in this road,” said Cllr Smith.

The average speed was well above the limit, 38.8mph.

He passed the speeds recorded to the police.

Those figures triggered the level at which the police can take their own laser gun speed device to an area.

The parish council’s device has now moved to Lodge Road, Hurst.

Hurst and Twyford neighbourhood officer PC Adam Young said: “We used our laser gun speed indicator device in other roads (in the area), School Road, on Hurst Road coming from Twyford and Wokingham Road.

“We did it for just 30 minutes in each location and got over five speeding vehicles each time.

“Residents feel speeds are increasing.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Sonning care home takes its residents around the world

Charlotte King

VOTE 2019: Sir John Redwood criticised by opponents over hustings snub – but he says all five candidates must agree a date

Phil Creighton

PREVIEW: Stam set to ring the changes for Reading FC’s FA Cup clash

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.