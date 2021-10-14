Roll up, roll up: Carters famous vintage funfair is back in Reading

This week the brightly decorated vintage vehicles from Carters Steam Fair will arrive back at Prospect Park, Reading with a range of their vintage fairground rides and attractions.

The fair will open on Saturday and Sunday and include a free firework display over the fair on Saturday at 9pm.

Visitors can enjoy a range of rides suitable for toddlers, big kids, and anyone young at heart including their iconic set of beautifully restored British Galloper horses dating from the 1890s and their dodgems which have recently featured in an art installation at Somerset House in London.

The pandemic has meant that this is the first time the fair has been back to Reading since 2019 so the Carters team are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to their covid-secure fairground experience.

Fairground owner Joby Carter has put a lot of thought into ensuring the fairground experience is covid-secure.

He is giving free rides to those who book online and choose the day they want to visit as this enables Carters to monitor visitor numbers.

Around the fair there are hand sanitising stations, and the rides are cleaned and sanitised at regular intervals. The rides are also laid out further apart to enable more space for visitors to social distance from others as they move around the fair.

He says: “It’s great to be out on tour again after a year in lockdown and I’m excited to set up the fair at Reading. We are looking forward to seeing lots of smiles when people visit.

”Children have missed out on a lot of fun over the last year or so –some toddlers that have grown up in lockdown haven’t had chance to visit a fair yet.

“We wanted to find a way to bring back the family fun and the smiles to children’s faces, but in a way that was as reassuring as possible for the parents. Our focus right now is on creating good old-fashioned fun for families in a covid-secure way. If you book your ride tokens online before you arrive, we give you extra free rides as a thank you.”

For more details, or to book, log on to www.carterssteamfair.co.uk