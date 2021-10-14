Get ready for three papers in one as we launch Reading Today

BIG changes are coming to your Wokingham.Today next week – including the launch of a new sister title.

Reading Today will be on newsstands across our neighbouring borough from Wednesday next week.

And Wokingham Today is having a makeover to celebrate.

From next Thursday’s issue, you will get three papers for the price of one.

Sports fans will make a beeline for the return of our popular Sport Today. Every issue will be packed with action pictures from sports from across Reading and Wokingham areas. Big picture spreads for every Royals home game, amazing pictures from non-league games, exciting pictures from top rugby sides such as RAMS and Bracknell RFC. Plus, plenty of reports of the sports you play.

No-one else brings you such indepth coverage and it’s all in Sport Today.

Our second new paper will be Leisure Today, a great round-up of what’s on. Expect big name interviews, amazing previews, a look at local performing groups, concert news, and details of what’s happening in the next 10 days.

Don’t forget, we’re also the place to go for music. Our popular playlist will bring you 10 great tracks, all with a connection to the area every week, and Leisure Today will also have the most comprehensive gig guide going.

If you want to know what’s on, Leisure Today is a must-read.

And our third paper is Wokingham.Today – your favourite weekly read: news and views from every corner of the borough, plus our popular classified section.

Every week, our team bring you a host of exclusive news that you won’t find anywhere else, from the big political stories to the events that matter to you. No one can match our unrivalled coverage.

And from next week, Reading Today will provide the same top-quality journalism for Reading readers.

As ever, our websites – Wokingham.today and readingtoday.online – will be updated across the week, bringing you the latest news as we get it.

It’s a hugely exciting time for local news, and it’s all from your local newspaper. Over the summer, we have invested heavily in improving our newsroom to ensure we can give you the best possible service. From next week, due to rising production costs, the price of your Wokingham.Today will go up to 90p.

And as part of our commitment, we run a training programme for aspiring journalists, giving them vital experience and a foot on their career ladder. This is a mixture of short-term placements to on-the-job experience to obtain their NTCJ qualification. We are encouraging applications for the next candidates.

The two papers are edited by Phil Creighton, who this month celebrates his 25th year in journalism, with most of his career based in the Reading and Wokingham areas.

“Wokingham.Today will really benefit from our new three-in-one approach,” he said. “The new system we are using enables us to provide even more news to readers. While a price rise is never welcomed, we know readers value our quality, local journalism and support our investment.

“We are delighted to launch Reading Today. Often when I’m out on stories, people say to me they wished we published a Reading edition. They were envious of the quality journalism we were producing for Wokingham borough.

“We are now able to meet this demand, and have received great support from community leaders who can’t wait for us to launch.

“Reading Today is Reading’s new champion and we can’t wait for the first edition to hit the streets.”