New appointment at Winnersh-based property firm

by Charlotte King0

THERE’S a new face at Winnersh Triangle, thanks to an appointment last month.

James Miller has joined property consultant Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), which is based in the business park, to help develop its services across the South East.

With previous experience as a building surveyor and in project management, Mr Miller will continue using his expertise in the housing sector within the new role.

Mike Righton, RLB managing partner for the Thames Valley region, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome James to the Thames Valley team in what is a period of continued growth for our regional office.

“[He] has a first class track record and considerable expertise in the affordable housing sector and is already well known to a number of our clients.’’

Mr Miller added: ‘‘I am delighted to join RLB [and] I am looking forward to getting to know new clients, and hopefully working with some familiar faces too.”

