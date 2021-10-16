IN THE COMMUNITY: Atlantic rower Jo Blackshaw talks with Easthampstead Rotarians

What a treat. What a challenge.

Easthampstead Rotary men and women were treated recently to a talk by Jo Blackshaw.

A mum with twins, Jo is training to row across the Atlantic Ocean in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge which starts on Sunday, December 12.

The challenge is to row more than 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean.

So not three men in a boat messing about on the River Thames, but four courageous women taking on ‘the world’s toughest row’.

Jo, together with Pippa Edwards, Felicity Ashley and Lebby Eyres, will get into their boat, The Mothership, alongside 35 other boats rowed by one-, two-, three- or four-person crews.

Jo says: “We’re doing this for slightly different reasons, but as a team of women and mums we collectively want to both inspire our children and women of all ages, reminding them that the power of our gender has no limitations, and no challenge is too great to overcome, and also to raise funds for charities that are close to our hearts, delivering meaningful and transformational impacts to people who need it most.

“Noah’s Ark is a children’s hospice in London offering vital support to families when they need it most. During the covid pandemic, their resources have been further stretched through welcoming children from London hospitals, overwhelmed by covid patients.

“The Felix Fund provides support to bomb disposal professionals injured in the line of duty, and their families.”

For any readers who would like to know more, here are three useful links:

The Mothership website: https://www.themothership.uk/

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge website: https://www.taliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com/

Virginmoneygiving site: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TheMothership

Easthampstead Rotarians meet fortnightly to have fun together and progress their community projects – local and international. Supporting women and children, Preventing disease, Providing clean water, Peacebuilding, and Protecting our environment.

https://www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub/

Peter von Bergen

