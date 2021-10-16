Tony Christie heads up our WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

BIG NAMES are regularly coming to Wokingham – later this month it’s Tony Christie.

It’s the lure of Wokingham Music Club. Always a terrific night out, it’s a chance to hear some musical greats and great music.

Stan Hetherington should be knighted for his work on getting the best acts around for our little borough.

Tony is just one of the many great acts on our playlist this week.

Tony Christie – Avenues and Alleyways

Tony is a legendary singer who has recorded million-selling albums and singles, performed in the world’s best-known arenas and festivals including Glastonbury and now he’s coming to Wokingham.

Tony will be live at Wokingham Music Club on Friday, October 29. As well as his biggest hit (Is This The Way to) Amarillo, Tony has had many others including this one, which those old enough to remember will recall, was also the theme tune for the TV series The Protectors – https://www.tonychristie.com/

One Last Day – Holding Onto Nothing

From a legendary singer we move to to a new rock band, as recommended by local rock photographer Andrew Merritt.

The band released a few singles this year of which this is the latest and they recently showcased their live sound to great effect at the Acoustic Couch in Bracknell (where some of the band members are from).

Next month they play in Kingston and Addlestone. Check out their powerful rock sound combined with emotion and melody – https://www.facebook.com/OneLastDayOfficial/

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included Wokingham Festival, this Reading-based band released their eagerly awaited second album, Silence from Signal’ from which this track is taken – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/

A Better Life (feat. Herica and The Wolf) – Dreaming of the Beach

This local artist has just released a wonderful lyric video for this beautifully chilled track from their Take A Deep Breath album – https://abetterlifemusic.com/

Hank Wangford – Perfect Day

This is the opening song on UK Country/Americana legend Hank Wangford’s latest album Holey Holey’. We look forward to seeing him live at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) on Friday, October 22 – http://www.hankwangford.co.uk/

Ronnie Laine & Slim Chance – The Preacher

Here’s a classic from the past which is in the playlist as ‘Slim Chance’ will be playing live at WMC on October 15th as they continue the legacy of the late great Ronnie Laine – https://www.slim-chance.co.uk/

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No.3 in our Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and since then Split aka Sam Brett has released more very good singles and this is his latest – https://www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Deva St.John – Pity Party

The other half of that duet mentioned above also has a new single out. This is the latest of a string of quality singles from Deva and it is a powerful rock-pop dance anthem – https://www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn