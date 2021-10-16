Unsung heroes: Nominations open for Wokingham town’s civic awards

THE SEARCH for Wokingham town’s unsung heroes has been launched.

Wokingham Town Council is once again searching for people and organisations from all parts of our community and of all ages, who have made an exceptional contribution over the past 12 months.

The focus is on people who have worked to make Wokingham welcoming and inclusive; provided exceptional service; added to the cultural life; or helped Wokingham be a more environmentally friendly and sustainable town.

Online nominations are open until Friday, November 26, and a ceremony will take place on Friday, January 21 next year.

Cllr David Lee (Chairman of Civic Committee) said: “Wokingham Town Council takes great pride in recognising those who have significantly supported our Wokingham community.

I encourage you all to think of people you know who have helped others and nominate them to be considered for this important award.”

And town mayor Cllr Tony Lack added: “I will be honoured to meet with those people who have been nominated to receive an award.

“I have met so many people in Wokingham who undertake such valuable voluntary work and this year continues to be exceptional as so many have stepped up to help others.

“We would like your help to nominate these people so that Wokingham Town Council can thank them personally.”

For examples and full criteria see www.wokingham-tc.gov.uk/civic. Alternatively, email civic@wokingham-tc.gov.uk or call: 0118 974 0882.