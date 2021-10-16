Bracknell firm awarded for innovative tech support during pandemic

A BRACKNELL communications firm was a two-time winner at a prestigious award ceremony last month.

Content Guru, which developers cloud solutions, was awarded number one in the ‘Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic – Health and Social Care’ category at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards.

It was also highly commended for the ‘Cloud Project of the Year’ award.

The industry awards were held to recognise how cloud technology can help companies adapt and the winners were revealed at a live event on Thursday, September 23.

Content Guru was praised for its work helping NHS 111 London scale its work to increase calls by up to 500% during covid.

It has also developed a video consultation service which has been used by GPs across the East of England to provide out-of-hours services to 3.3 million people.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO and co-founder of Content Guru, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for our hard work in the healthcare sector through this prestigious award.

“Content Guru’s engineers have worked day and night to keep Britain’s healthcare organisations going through tough times, developing new and advanced solutions that help improve patient safety and experience.

“We are proud that our commitment to innovation has had such a positive impact for millions of people during this most unpredictable of times.”