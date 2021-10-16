From the middle: Dick Sawdon-Smith

Recently, I wrote about the suggestions from a number of people for a change in the way the duration of a match was recorded and the game was declared over.

What is probably little-known is there is a trial going on for a radical change to the duration of a match.

This is for a reduction of the length of each half from 45 minutes to 30 minutes.

BUT – and it is a big but – the watch will be stopped for every single stoppage or delay.

At present, the referee is told to make allowance for time lost for, substitutions, assessment and/or removal of injured player, wasting time, disciplinary sanctions (red and yellow card etc) medical stoppages (drinks breaks, cooling breaks etc when agreed), VAR checks and reviews (where applicable) and any other cause where there is a significant delay to restart, such as goal celebrations.

You can see why 10 minutes can easily be added, such as at the Reading match against Cardiff.

The only occasion when the match can actually be extended after time is up is for a penalty to be taken.

Added time for every stoppage is already carried out in Futsal, FIFAs preferred indoor game, including whenever the ball goes out of play.

I went to Birmingham to watch a Futsal international against Greece and decided to check the actual length of the second half.

It was nearly 40 minutes – although the stipulated duration of the half was 20 minutes. This is the sort of extension that could happen if this proposal should be adopted for football.

Most major changes are trialled before being incorporated into the Laws. VAR was trialled in six countries before being used at the World Cup in Russia.

However, just because a change is trialled, it doesn’t mean it will be adopted.

I remember watching an evening cup tie at Elm Park in the Watney Cup. The outer line of the penalty area was extended across the whole of the pitch and attackers could only be given offside if they were inside that 18 yards.

That disappeared, as do many of the other ideas that are trialled.