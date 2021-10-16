Mental health art event in Wokingham gets people chalking about it

AN OUTDOOR art event was held in Wokingham town centre, in the hopes of spreading joy.

Organised by Wokingham Town Council, Chalk About It was a way for residents to express their feelings, hopes, and desires through street art.

On Sunday, September 26, professional pavement artists Urban Canvas led the event.

Their project, Hive Minds, was a large piece of floor art linking into mental health and wellbeing. It gave residents a chance to express their own feelings and thoughts within the design.

Urban Canvas said: “Art in a public place has the ability to slow down time and allow you to lose yourself in the moment.

“It’s a distraction from negative thoughts and food for the soul. Art can free you in some respects, allowing people to mix socially if they wish and take part in something bigger than yourself.”

Artists and health professionals were on hand during the day to chat with residents about their concerns.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “We know that many of our residents are dealing with a magnitude of thoughts and feelings that often feel difficult to overcome.

“We acknowledge that not everyone wants to talk so wanted to bring a creative activity into the town to try and help people express themselves.”

They thanked all that participated for creating a meaningful piece of artwork.