IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club enjoy their autumn show

California Gardeners’ Club members recently displayed their enthusiasm for growing by holding an online virtual Autumn Show.

Entry was via photograph and the quality of the vegetables and flowers shown was judged professionally.

Despite the difficult growing season this year, members showed they had been able to overcome it.

For our October talk, we were very pleased to be able to return to meeting in person, with appropriate safety precautions in place.

Tony Weston gave us an interesting presentation on the history of Brownsea Island.

Our next meeting is on Monday, November 1, at 7.30pm. This will also be together again at the Ratepayers’ Hall, Finchampstead with a speaker on the National Trust’s Nuffield House, near Henley.

If you are interested in gardening and growing, the natural world as well as places of interest, why not consider joining our friendly club?

We pride ourselves on the wide range of our talks and the social nature of our club. There is something for everyone.

Membership offers so much more.

We have a trading hut at reduced prices, an interesting newsletter, regular tips and hints on gardening, a Facebook group, shows … to mention but a few.

Membership is still free for the next few months, so why not come along to one of our monthly meetings to give us a try? You would be most welcome.

We meet on the first Monday of the month at the Ratepayers’ Hall, Finchampstead, RG40 3RL. Doors open at 7.30pm .

For details, email: californiagardenersclub@gmail.com, or log on to www.californiagardenersclub.co.uk

Julia Goodall

