Holme Grange School crowned Hockey Berkshire County champions

Holme Grange School have won the U16 Hockey Berkshire County Championships beating tough competition from around the county.

On Wednesday ,October 6, the girls from Holme Grange travelled to Bradfield College to compete in the tournament and played some outstanding hockey.

Starting with a 1-1 draw against St Mary’s Ascot, the girls then had another draw against The Abbey. Next the team safely negotiated two convincing wins against Pangbourne College (2-0) and Downe House (4-0).

A win against The Marist (2-1) meant facing The Abbey again in the final which was a close 0-0 draw.

The girls showed their resilience under great pressure. Holme Grange won on goal difference countback to see them through to the Regional South Central Finals and take home the silverware.

The team of 13 girls from Years 10 & 11 have made the Holme Grange community extremely proud.

“Their success is testament to their hard work at training sessions and their team spirit,” said Head of Girls Sport, Rebecca Fuller.

“Sport is integral to the daily life of Holme Grange pupils and with many girls playing for Berkshire County, the Holme Grange hockey community is going from strength to strength.”