Frank nets golf scholarship through Sand Martins Academy

Frank Lambert has become the latest player to receive a scholarship from the Sand Martins Feel Inspired Golf Academy.

The scholarship programme from the golf club supports and encourages young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The teenager was recommended by programme manager/coordinator Alan Leason and assistant club professional Jamie Banning, with general manager Matt Short giving the final approval.

Frank’s inspiration to play golf comes from his cousins, uncle, dad and grandad who all play. He started playing three years ago and lessons at the Wokingham club until health problems and GCSEs got in the way.

Leason said: “He really enjoys playing with the Feel Inspired Academy group at Sand Martins as he likes the routine of playing every week with a very supportive group.

“It is a great way to meet other people who are also interested in playing golf.

“He is looking forward to playing more golf now that he is a scholar with other members of the group and is planning to bring along his grandad as his guest.”

By Dave Wright