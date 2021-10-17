READER’S POEM: Falling leaves, broken dreams

Walking through a woodland

Bathed in autumn glow

Scrunching through leaves,

Breathing fecund, earthy fragrance.

I glimpse tiny berries, red, white,

Sparkling like jewels

In the late autumn sunshine.

Then you capture my attention,

Your size, your beauty, your majesty

Your grace and your strength.

You shed leaves like soft, golden tears

Fluttering gently to the ground,

Letting go, just letting go.

I think you’re weeping really.

Crying out lost loves, disappointments,

Past regrets, broken promises and dreams.

They all come silently, slowly down

Until you’re naked, boughs undressed,

Stripped, sparse, empty, bare.

Seeming vulnerable, yet standing strong,

Resilient and quietly dignified,

Standing alone, yet deeply rooted,

As you wait quietly for winter’s end,

Knowing the lighter, warmer days will come.

Understanding that you had to lose and let go

To grow stronger and more beautiful.

By Tina Cathleen MacNaughton

From ‘On the Shoulders of Lions’ (The Choir Press)

