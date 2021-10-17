Reading firms receive national awards thanks to university partnership

PRIZES have been awarded to two Reading firms, thanks to a university partnership.

Red Whale, which offers professional development for doctors, and a behavioural economist at Reading-based fintech firm Dynamic Planner, have won awards through working with the University of Reading.

The two were highlighted at the 2021 Knowledge Transfer Partnership Awards for their efforts to collaborate and connect research and businesses together.

The ceremony awarded Red Whale and the University for “the most outstanding overall partnership” which has brought “significant benefits” to participants.

Red Whale worked with the University of Reading for two years to provide professional development to half of the UK’s GPs across digital platforms.

Martin Haley, CEO at Red Whale, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that the hard work of the project team and the wider Red Whale team has been recognised in achieving such a successful business transition.”

Professor Rachel McCrindle from the University of Reading added: “We are very proud of the part we have played in the transformation of Red Whale’s business.

“Seeing how the project supported frontline NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic was also hugely motivating and highlights the benefits of industry and university collaboration.

“Winning the best of the best KTP award is the icing on the cake.”

Dr Louis Williams, a behavioural economist at Dynamic Planner, was also named a Future Leader at the KTP Awards.

He won the prestigious award for his work helping financial advisors better understand their clients by linking resilience and investment decisions.

He said: “I feel very honoured to receive the KTP Future Leader award.

“It confirms the success of the KTP project [and] having an experience where you can gain insight into an industry gives you an edge over many academics at an early stage in your career.”

Dr Susan Matos, director of the Knowledge Transfer Centre at the University, added: “We are delighted to see that our work supporting local firms to thrive and make a positive difference has been rewarded in this year’s KTP awards.

“It’s more important than ever to be helping businesses to access and engage with academic innovation, and our recipients of the awards showcase how broad the scope for that work can be.”

For more information about how the University works with businesses, visit: www.reading.ac.uk/ktc