‘The families we support kept me motivated at the Marathon’ says Wokingham charity founder

A CHARITY founder says thinking about people in need kept her motivated at this year’s London Marathon.

Emma Cantrell, CEO of Wokingham-based First Days Children’s Charity, took part in the run on Sunday, October 3.

She raced to raise money for her anti-poverty charity – and says it was overwhelming to cross the finish line.

“It was very hard,” Emma says. “Obviously it’s meant to be a hard event but it really was a challenge.

“I was just really proud to have finished it.”

Emma ran this year’s London Marathon alongside three other First Days sponsors. In total, they raised approximately £8,000.

“We’re really happy with that, and raising the money is what it’s all about,” the charity CEO says.

“As I was hitting the wall at 20 miles, I did think about some of the families we support and the difference the money would make, which was really motivating.

“It was really humbling.”

After completing the race in five and a half hours, Emma says it truly was a one in a lifetime experience.

“It was an amazing feeling to cross the finish line, but I won’t be putting my name down again,” she explains.

“But I’ve been really overwhelmed by people’s generosity – it’s very humbling.”

The money raised will now be invested across First Days’ services to help families in need in Wokingham borough.

Emma says as demand for her charity’s services continue to rise, she is grateful for the support.

“When you run a small charity, knowing that people believe enough in you and the cause to put their hand in their pocket means a lot,” she says.

“We’re trying to meet the demand that has gone up substantially over the last year or so, and knowing the difference every single penny makes means this money will be a great help.”

First Days is currently running a blanket appeal to support vulnerable residents during the colder months.

To find out more about the charity and its ongoing campaigns, visit: www.firstdays.net