Caversham school treated to musical takeover for the day

A CAVERSHAM girls school got a special visit from a former West End performer as part of its recent music making event.

Queen Anne’s School, on Henley Road, hosted a musical takeover, Beat Goes On, in the school hall for the day, thanks to STOMP star, Ollie Tunmer.

The musical performer ran body percussion workshops for the pupils and visiting local junior schools throughout the day.

The students explored rhythm and sound through stomping, clapping, vocalising and body grooves.

Director of music, John Padley, said the girls were “totally absorbed” by the Brazilian rhythms throughout the day.

“What a brilliant way to start the day,” he said.

“The hands-on experience undoubtedly will have an impact on their learning in the classroom for the rest of the day – a telling reminder of the importance of creativity and music on wellbeing and education.”