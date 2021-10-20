Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Oct 21-31

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

The Bon Jovi Experience. Thurs. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Ida Pelliccioli. Fri. The Comedy Cellar Fri. Performers Here After Endless Waiting. Sat-Sun. Tom Brace: Embrace The Impossible. Mon 25. Tarzanna. Tues. Pete Stays Home. Wed. Sessions. Wed. The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is. Thurs 28. Wee Rosie. Fri 29-Sat 30. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Ryan Drucker. Fri 29. The Snow Queen. Fri 29. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 29. Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids. Sat 30. Alfie Moore: Fair Cop Unleashed. Sat 30. Wilde Sundays. Sun 31.

FILMS: Riders of Justice. Thurs. The Croods 2: A New Age. Fri-Mon. Reminiscence. Sat-Sun. Spirit Untamed. Mon-Wed. The Reason I Jump. Tues. The Addams Family 2. Wed-Sun 31. Cliff Richard: The Great 80s Tour. Wed-Sat 31. Freaky. Fri 29-Sun 31.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Wannabe – The Spice Girl Show. Thurs. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. Fri. The Greatest Love of All. Sat. Jason Byrne. Sun. Pop Divas Live. Mon. Omid Djalili: The Good Times Tour. Thurs 28. Abba Reunion Tribute Show. Fri 29. Casper (PG). Sat 30. Spooky Safari. Sat 30. Mama’ G’s Story Time. Sat 30. Goosebumps (PG). Sat 30. Hocus Pocus (PG). Sat 30. Monster Mash. Sat 30.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Until Sat. Tori Scott: Welcome To The After Party. Thurs. Who Cares. Sat. Nadiya’s Fast Flavours. Sun. Phil Tufnell: How Not To Be A Cricketer. Tues. Being Mr Wickham. Thurs 28-Sat 30. Sessions by Ifeyinwa Frederick. Sat 30.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Until Sat. Jazz In the Round with The Max Wright Trio and Phil Meadows. Wed. The Bubble Show. Thurs 28. The Dong With The Luminous Nose. Sun 31.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. Rays of Rhythm 6. Sat. Jimmy Carr. Sun. Rhod Gilbery. Mon. Joel Dommett. Tues. The Greatest Love of All. Thurs 28. Simon Evans: The Work of the Devil. Thurs 28. Tim Vine: Plastic Elvis. Fri 29.

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horrors. Thurs. Dom Joly: SOLD OUT. Thurs. Sessions. Fri. Oye Santana. Sat. The Little Prince. Wed-Sun 31. Cliff Richard Live: The Great 80 Tour (film screening). Wed. Enrico Tomasson Quartet. Thurs 28. Loyiso Gola: pop Culture. Fri 29. Hundred Watt Club: A Hallowe’en Evening of Burlesque and Vaudeville. Sat 30.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Pete Firman: Bag of Tricks. Thurs. Abba Forever. Fri. The Cavern Beatles. Sat. Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids. Sun. Tokyo Rose. Tues-Wed.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

Brief Encounter. Until Nov 13.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

A Little Death. Thurs. Kaleidoscope. Fri. Haiku Salut Lamp Show. Fri. Anxious. Sat. Tom Stade. Sat. The Elves and the Shoemaker. Wed-Thurs 28. Nina Conti (tour warm-up). Fri 29. Heavy Pop presents Beat Connection. Sat 30.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Amy Macdonald. Thurs. Anything For Love: The Meatloaf Story. Fri. Dreamboys. Sat 23. Come What May. Sun. Berkshire Youth Symphony Orchestra. Mon. Respect (12a). Wed. NT Live: Follies (12a). Thurs 28. Bye Bye Baby. Fri 29.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Brodsky Quartet. Thurs. Jimeoin: Turn It Up. Sun 7.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Jazz at the Progress: Andrew McCormack’s Graviton. Fri. NEXT SHOW: Radiant Vermin. Nov 15-20.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

Dorian. Until Nov 7.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

Music Box: Songs From The Musicals. Fri, Sat, Tues 26, Thurs 28-Sat 30.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Rod Stewart Experience. Sun. Comedy Night Mon. The Johnny Cash Roadshow. Sun 31.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

The Cherry Orchard. Until Sat Nov 13.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

Anne Boylen. Thurs-Sat 30.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

Wokingham Film Society: Judas and the Black Messiah (15). Thurs. Tony Christie Live in Concert. Fri 29.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio and Alan Barnes. Sat 30.